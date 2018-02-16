Service Annoucement for Feb. 17 edition: Dalla Beth

Dalla Beth

Dalla Lorene Beth passed away on Feb. 13, 2018, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. She was one day shy of her 92nd birthday (Feb. 14, 1926). Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Friends are invited to visit with family Friday, Feb. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Anderson’s. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.