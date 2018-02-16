Service Annoucement for Feb. 17 edition: Dalla Beth

Dalla Beth
Dalla Lorene Beth passed away on Feb. 13, 2018, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. She was one day shy of her 92nd birthday (Feb. 14, 1926). Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Friends are invited to visit with family Friday, Feb. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Anderson’s. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment