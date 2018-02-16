Be heart SMART

February is American Heart Month, and despite years of awareness campaigns, many people are surprised to find out heart disease remains the number one killer of men and women in the United States. The good news is, it is a very preventable disease.

Physician Assistant Laura Whiting, a provider at the Providence Hood River Heart Clinic, said most people these days know the risk factors.

“Patients might know what to focus on, but not how to change habits,” said Whiting. “I advise writing down S.M.A.R.T. goals to achieve a healthier heart. These goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant to you and Time–bound.”

S.M.A.R.T. goals are often used in business to accomplish objectives in a timely, measurable way. Whiting believes patients can use this same approach to improve their heart health.

As a provider in the Columbia Gorge, she sees all kinds of patients from fitness enthusiasts with hereditary conditions to people who have made poor lifestyle choices for various reasons.

Whiting says it takes just a few minutes to think about lifestyle choices and creating healthy heart goals using the S.M.A.R.T. technique. Here are a few risk factors and examples of goals from Whiting:

• Excess weight contributes to the development of heart disease, even in people with no other risk factors. A weight-focused S.M.A.R.T. goal might be, “I will lose 1-2 pounds per week over the next two months.”

• Not exercising can lead to heart disease. While the American Heart Association encourages 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a day, five days a week, smaller intervals — even 10 minutes a day of walking — is beneficial. Start exercise programs slowly and work out with a friend to stay motivated. Exercise also improves mood, sleep quality, and bone density. An exercise-focused S.M.A.R.T. goal example might be, “I will meet a friend twice a week to walk for 45 minutes.”

• Poor nutrition is a risk factor for heart disease. “Low fat” is no longer the way to prevent heart disease. Not all fats are created equal. Many fats like monounsaturated fats (found in olive oils and canola oils) and polyunsaturated fats (found in fish, nuts and avocados) are heart-healthy. Controlling portion size is important, as fats are dense in calories. Adding more vegetables is important. Whole grains, including whole-grain bread, brown rice and barley or quinoa are helpful. Be sure to limit processed “white” foods: white bread, bagels, white rice, donuts, muffins, and sugar. Sugar lurks in estimated 74 percent of packaged foods. Be sure to read food labels. A nutrition-focused S.M.A.R.T. goal example might be, “I will switch from flavored yogurt to plain yogurt for breakfast” or “I will add a green salad to my dinner three nights a week.”

• Quit smoking. The Oregon Tobacco quit line has tips and tricks and may be able to provide free nicotine patches or gum. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit www.quitnow.net/oregon. In Spanish: 1-855-DEJELO-YA. A tobacco-focused S.M.A.R.T. goal for a smoker might be: “I will call the quit line this week.”

• Numbers matter in heart disease. Elevated blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels contribute to heart disease. Primary care providers can offer guidance and support for patients learning how to manage their numbers. A numbers-focused S.M.A.R.T. goals could be, “I will make an appointment to talk to my doctor.”

“On your journey to heart health, remember to celebrate your successes and reflect on why you stumble in order to prevent future pitfalls,” said Whiting. “Involve loved ones, as they may be your biggest cheerleaders.”

In celebration of American Heart Month, Providence Hood River Heart Clinic is offering free heart guide booklets at the clinic, located at 13th and Montello in Hood River. Stop by the lobby to get your free copy. The booklet features wellness and prevention ideas, life balance checks, healthy recipes and a section on how to get moving. Call 541-387-1950 for more information.