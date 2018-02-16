Business Notes, Feb. 17 edition

Adventure Lodge looks to April opening

Custom photos, furnishings and other amenities are in place at Hood River Adventure Lodge, with opening on the long-awaited project expected by April.

Manager Andres Ochoa of Rogue Adventures Development Group said upgrades to the shower stalls stands as the last major task in transforming the former Prater’s Motel at Oak and 13th streets. The motel has seven guest rooms, featuring names such as Labyrinth and Base Camp, befitting its intended appeal to those coming to the Gorge for snow, water and two-wheeled adventure. Most rooms are set for two occupants, while a larger suite with kitchenette is in the process of renovation, and “The Bunk Room” can sleep six.

Hearts of Gold Caregivers awarded

Hearts of Gold Caregivers of Hood River this month received both the 2018 Best of Home Care Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice Awards from Home Care Pulse, which qualified them to also receive the Best of Home Care-Leader in Excellence award for the fifth year in a row.

These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse.

“We want to congratulate Hearts of Gold,” said Aaron Marcum, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients and caregivers, Hearts of Gold Caregivers has proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees, while maintaining their focus on client satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality professionalism and expertise in home care.”

Ownership team purchases Naked Winery

Naked Winery’s trio of founders has sold the company to a small investment group of employees and family members led by Peter Steinfeld, longtime winemaker and general manager.

Steinfeld joined the winery in 2009 and became president on Dec. 28, 2017, when the transaction closed. His co-investors include Lindsey Ewald, Naked Winery’s Hood River tasting room manager, and her fiancé, James Nygren, a former employee.

Founded in 1999 by David and Jody Barringer and Dave Michalec, Naked Wines has grown to 45,000 cases and now includes five brands.