CLASSICAL FLASH MOB

As of Friday, February 16, 2018

Gorge Sinfonietta members perform at Walmart last week in one of several “Flash Mob” musical performances at local stores to call attention to the ensemble’s Beethoven concerts in March. See hoodrivernews.com /media for a video.

