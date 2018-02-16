CLASSICAL FLASH MOB

Gorge Sinfonietta members perform at Walmart last week in one of several “Flash Mob” musical performances at local stores to call attention to the ensemble’s Beethoven concerts in March. See hoodrivernews.com /media for a video.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment