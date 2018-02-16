Flags Lowered: Victims in Parkland, Fla.

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Feb. 19 in honor of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“My heart goes out to the young victims, their families, and all impacted by the tragic mass shooting in Florida,” Brown said. “As we grieve, it pains me to bear witness to yet another school shooting in America. This unconscionable gun violence devastates families and tears apart the very fabric of our communities. We know there are steps we can take to reduce incidents like these. Let’s take action to keep our children and communities safer.”

The White House also issued a national flag-order; the full presidential proclamation reads:

“Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on Feb. 14, 2018, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, Feb. 19, 2018.”