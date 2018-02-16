Grant funds bring coaching program for prediabetics

One out of every three American adults may be walking around with prediabetes and many will go on to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes if nothing is done.
A new, and free, program available in Hood River and Wasco counties called PREVENT will be offered this spring.
Participants must register and attend a 30-minute information session. Call one of the numbers below and leave your name, phone number, and session you want to attend.
Hood River: Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, 5:30-6 p.m. or 6:15-6:45 p.m., FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. To register, call 541-387-6379.
Wasco County: Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, 6:30-7 p.m. or 7:15-7:45 p.m., Water’s Edge, second floor, Deschutes Room, 551 NE Lone Pine Blvd., The Dalles. To register, call 541-296-7319.
For details, call Kelly Chambers at 541-387-6379 or email kelly.chambers@providence.org.
