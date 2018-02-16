HRV girls on four-game losing streak

The HRV girls basketball team has struggled as of late.

On Feb. 13, the girls traveled to Pendleton and fell by a final score of 50-28 for a fourth straight loss.

During the Eagles’ four game losing streak, HRV has been outscored 184-122 by opponents and are currently 1-6 in league play, tied with The Dalles for third place in league.



Against Pendleton, head coach Donnie Herneisen explained that his team was “out hustled, out muscled, out coached and out shot,” on Tuesday night.

“We were completely overwhelmed, and I think this is a pattern that we have seen throughout our eight years in this league. When you are playing a team three times in three weeks, the dominant teams appear even more dominant in that last round of games. It’s a hard thing to overcome, mentally.”

Early on, the Eagles had such a deficit that it would be too much to overcome after halftime.

Pendleton came out and took a 13-2 lead after one quarter and followed up the performance in the first with a 14-2 scoring advantage over the Eagles in the second quarter.

Heading into halftime, Pendleton was up 27-4.

At the end of the first half, the girls also had piled up 22 turnovers, their highest number of turnovers in a half this season.

In the third quarter, HRV had much more success scoring the basketball than they did in the first two, but the Buckaroos still outscored the Eagles in the third quarter 11-8 to take a 38-14 leading going into the fourth.

The girls, however, did end the game on a positive as they went on to outscore Pendleton 16-12 in the final quarter.

But the 24-point deficit the Eagles had built for themselves heading into the fourth quarter was too much to overcome, and HRV lost by a final score of 50-28.

HRV ended with 26 turnovers, shot 8-23 from the field and did not attempt a single free throw as a team in this game.

“We’re not going to win many games playing this way,” said Herneisen.

“Pendleton was playing for senior night, to clinch the CRC title, and they were clearly motivated,” said Herneisen. “I’m not sure that we had a clear idea of what we were playing for, and that’s on me as head coach.”

With two games remaining on the Eagles regular season schedule, “Our season doesn’t have to be over yet, if we don’t want it to be,” said Herneisen. “We still have a shot at a play-in game. I’d like to see us come out with some fire and actually compete and demonstrate that we have actually grown this season. I’m hoping we can do that in the final two games.”

HRV was on the road Friday versus Hermiston and will be back at home to close out the season versus The Dalles on Tuesday, Feb. 20.