HRV swimming takes district title

The Hood River Valley swim team continued its dominant season last weekend with first and second place team finishes at the Columbia River Conference District Swim Meet in Hood River.

With 113 team points, the HRV girls cruised to a 19-point victory over Pendleton, who earned second with 94 points.

In the boys meet, Hermiston would take the slight four-point edge over the Eagles for first place at districts.

The first and second place finishes for HRV earned the entire team the victory at districts in the final combined team score.

Over the span of two days, the girls team had six first place event finishes, including two top relay finishes.

The HRV team made up of Allison Burke, Celilo Brun, Yasmeen Ziada and Courtney Castaneda won the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of two minutes and 6.54 seconds.

And in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Lillie Tomlinson would step in for Ziada, with Tomlinson, Burke, Brun and Castaneda beating out Pendleton for first-place by .46 seconds with a final time of 4:03.70.

With the top performances as a relay team, Burke, Brun and Ziada would also go on for top finishes individually at districts.

Burke was the individual leader at districts for HRV with first place finishes in two events: the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.60) and 500-yard freestyle (5:48.27).

In the 200-yard individual medley, Brun, with a final time of 2:29.62, would earn first place and Ziada would finish in first place with a 1:07.45 final time in the 100-yard fly.

Other top finishes for the girls: In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Tomlinson, Ziada, Madaket Greenleaf and Theodora Parkinson finished in second place (1:54.45); Ziada in the 50-yard freestyle finished in second place (27.15); Parkinson took third place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:27.4); Alea McCarty finished in third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:13.59); and Brun in the 100-yard breastroke earned third place (1:17.31).

Girls final teams score: HRV (113), Pendleton (94), Hermiston (45) and The Dalles (29).

The boys finished with five first place finishes at districts and were led by junior Chad Klaas and the relay team of David Hecksel, Ethan Yokum, Luke Southall and Klaas.

Klaas in total won four events last weekend, including two relays and two individuals.

The HRV boys relay team went on to win both the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.01) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:34.30) at districts. Klaas was able to add to these victories with wins in the 100-yard fly (53.13) and 50 yard freestyle (22.33).

The other first place finish for the boys last weekend was Hecksel, who finished with a time of 59.35 in the 100-yard backstroke to beat Matthew Miltenberger from Pendleton by 7.87 seconds.

Other top finishes for the boys: Yokum finished in second place in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.01) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.07); Hecksel took second place in the 100-yard freestyle (56.87); Adam Burke had third place finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.10) and 500-yard freestyle (6:18.77); and Southall had a third place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (56.87).

Boys final teams score: Hermiston (83), HRV (79), Pendleton (76) and The Dalles (23).

Final team combined scores: HRV (192), Pendleton (170), Hermiston (128) and The Dalles (52).

On Feb. 16-17, the HRV girls and boys will close out the swim season at Mt. Hood Community College for the OSAA Swimming State Championships.