Pet of the Week: Koda ‘active and playful,’ ready for new home

Mr. Koda, the 2-year-old Husky mix boy is ready for a home and has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week.

Are you looking for an active and playful companion to get you outdoors for some fun? Koda is full of personality and energy and he'll be sure to brighten your day. Just look at that handsome, goofy face! He's pretty affectionate, especially for such an independent breed. Give him some cuddles and hot dog bites and you've got a new best friend on your hands!

Koda can get a little excited around other dogs, but if given a proper introduction, he can be just fine. He has had a bit of a wanderer's life, so he could do with some consistent training to work on his doggy manners, but he is highly intelligent and quick to learn. He would be best in a home without small animals, such as chickens, rabbits, and probably cats. Koda is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Koda is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.