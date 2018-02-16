Sales Tax Hearing

The Hood River County Board of Commissioners will hold the second and final hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 on the proposed sales tax measure that could go before voters in May. Commissioners Rich McBride, left, Karen Joplin, Chairman Ron Rivers, Les Perkins and Bob Benton, are shown at the standing-room-only Feb. 5 sales hearing. The board will take testimony again, at a new location — Hood River Valley Adult Center, which has more seating capacity than the board meeting room in the County Building. The Adult Center is located on Brookside Drive just west of 12th Street.