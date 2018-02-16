School District breaks ground for first new building in 49 years

“We’re going to be witnessing a transformation here,” said Superintendent Dan Goldman at the start of the new May Street School project Feb. 12, welcoming a crowd of 100 or so people that included students, staff, school board, construction crew, and community members.

Following the ceremonial ground-breaking, work is now underway on the new May Street School, which will be the first school to be constructed in the Hood River County School District in 49 years.

“We have a history of taking care of what we have, and in making the best use of our facilities and taking care of them,” Goldman said. “Forty-nine years is a really long time to not build a school. I am really proud of the community for supporting this effort. It really is a necessary effort.”

Goldman said, “A number of people have worked about two years, the entire staff has been engaged, flexible, patient and super-thankful for what’s about to happen. But no one has worked hard and given more of himself and done it with more deference and caring for the community than Principal Kelly Beard.”

A strong sense of history imbued the groundbreaking event.

Beard told the assemblage, “Change is not always easy. It means we have to say goodbye to something that is cherished and familiar and we also have to embrace something that is new and unfamiliar. Our old facility here has a photograph of former teacher Teddy Webber that is hanging outside the gymnasium doors, from his Hood River High School graduation year. The building itself was built over 60 years ago. The concrete bench we have over in the courtyard outside the fifth grade was a World War I tribute placed just after World War I.”

At that point, a student loudly said, “Whoa!”

“Yeah, right?” Beard replied.

“These and many other components of our school have become treasures to generations of students who have come through,” Beard said. “They are iconic components and memories we have. I want you to know many of these will be brought to the new facility in recognition of that.”

Beard said, “Our May Street community is reeling from the sudden and tragic death of a dear fourth grade student, Grendy Aquilar, who died last Friday night. Grendy was an intelligent and warm-hearted child who warmed the hearts of those around her. It’s an awkward feeling to be grieving and celebrating, but not uncommon for communities to have to do this. We often are faced with loss while at the same time celebrating. I am proud to be part of this community who can rally to celebrate families in a time of grieving, but also to support the future and generations to come with something as fabulous as the May Street project.

“It is with great honor and great pleasure that the community bestows on me enough responsibility as I have; that I can be part of building such a cherished place of learning and community gathering for generations to come is a once-in-a-life time opportunity and I appreciate it,” Beard said.

Mayor Paul Blackburn, whose daughters attended May Street School, told the crowd, “as one of only two schools in our city and the only elementary school, it is a vital community hub. We walked as a family to this school for 10 years and our Dragons are now seniors in college and high school, but May Street still holds a permanent, special place in our hearts. And it’s a particular kind of pleasure to watch the next generations take ownership of the school and live their own experiences at May Street as they raise their families here. And as Mayor, it is with great pleasure to watch the stewardship and this community by these young families. As we break ground, I am pleased to join you in celebrating and anticipating a great future. Here’s to May Street School.”

Teacher Kelvin Caulkins introduced student council members Sylvia Moores, Rio Levin, Cashus Logan, Ethan Sheppard, Nora Snyder, Seth Frost, and Anna Dalbey, who donned hard hats and bright green neon vests.

“Pretend you are going to be digging the entire foundation,” Goldman joked with the students.

“Go Dragons!” students cheered as their peers churned ceremonial dirt.

Former school board members Kateri Osborne-Lohr, Dr. David Russo, Liz Whitmore, and Jan Veldhuisen Virk joined current board member Karinda Hankins-Elliot in wielding the shovels.

“These guys went out of their way to work across the community to make sure we had support. They were the ambassadors to our community from the schools,” Goldman said.

“This is exciting,” said Virk, who served on the school board for 18 years. “At this moment I wish I was still on the school board. This is the best. All those years working for property, buying property, remodeling, doing additions, redoing additions, and to have this is great. I’m really happy for the kids.”