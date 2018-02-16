Sheriff Log, Feb. 5 to 13

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Feb. 7 — I-84 at milepost 51 — Male arrested for two counts of menacing, two counts of pointing a firearm at another, and one count of assault IV. A female was arrested during the investigation for an unrelated felony warrant. Both were lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 8 — Henderson Road — Assault investigated.

Feb. 9 — Orchard Road — Deputy investigated a domestic disturbance.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 9 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of a drug law violation involving a minor.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 8 — S.E. Lucy Lane, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Attempted break-in of a utility trailer reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 5 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was cited and released.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Feb 6. — Wy’east Road, 3900 block — Fraud reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 5 — State Street — Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Feb. 7 — Country Club Road, 1400 block — Deputy responded to a traffic crash with injury.

Feb. 9 — Dee Highway and Bassler Drive — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash.

Feb. 13 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Feb. 9 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a felony warrant following a traffic stop, along with multiple other charges.

Feb. 12 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4700 block — Male arrested for outstanding warrants and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

Feb. 6 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.

Feb. 7 — A Street, 1600 block — Hood River male cited and released for theft II.

Feb. 7 — State Street, 300 block — Deputies took a report of firearms that were sold without the owner’s permission.

Feb. 9 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

Feb. 9 — Odell Highway, 3200 block — Theft of a chainsaw reported. It was found the next day.

Sex offenses:

Feb. 11 — Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding an attempted sex abuse incident.

Other:

Feb. 5 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Hood River female cited and released for interference with making a report.

Feb. 5 — McIsaac Drive — Deputy responded to a call of a juvenile who failed to return home.

Feb. 6 — Alexander Drive, 4900 block — Deputy responded to an unattended death.

Feb. 8 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Bicycle recovered.

Feb. 8 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — A NORCOR ID card was found in the bushes.

Feb. 10 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to the area of Wyeth Road on a report of two teens lost in the woods.