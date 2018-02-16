Sheriff Log, Feb. 5 to 13

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 7 — I-84 at milepost 51 — Male arrested for two counts of menacing, two counts of pointing a firearm at another, and one count of assault IV. A female was arrested during the investigation for an unrelated felony warrant. Both were lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 8 — Henderson Road — Assault investigated.
Feb. 9 — Orchard Road — Deputy investigated a domestic disturbance.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 9 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of a drug law violation involving a minor.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 8 — S.E. Lucy Lane, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Attempted break-in of a utility trailer reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 5 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was cited and released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb 6. — Wy’east Road, 3900 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 5 — State Street — Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Feb. 7 — Country Club Road, 1400 block — Deputy responded to a traffic crash with injury.
Feb. 9 — Dee Highway and Bassler Drive — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash.
Feb. 13 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 9 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a felony warrant following a traffic stop, along with multiple other charges.
Feb. 12 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4700 block — Male arrested for outstanding warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft or burglary:
Feb. 6 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Feb. 7 — A Street, 1600 block — Hood River male cited and released for theft II.
Feb. 7 — State Street, 300 block — Deputies took a report of firearms that were sold without the owner’s permission.
Feb. 9 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Feb. 9 — Odell Highway, 3200 block — Theft of a chainsaw reported. It was found the next day.
Sex offenses:
Feb. 11 — Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding an attempted sex abuse incident.
Other:
Feb. 5 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Hood River female cited and released for interference with making a report.
Feb. 5 — McIsaac Drive — Deputy responded to a call of a juvenile who failed to return home.
Feb. 6 — Alexander Drive, 4900 block — Deputy responded to an unattended death.
Feb. 8 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Bicycle recovered.
Feb. 8 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — A NORCOR ID card was found in the bushes.
Feb. 10 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to the area of Wyeth Road on a report of two teens lost in the woods.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment