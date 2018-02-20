Death notices for Feb. 21 edition: Pearl Mohr, Alice Whitten, Theodore Carlson and Lewis Hodgkins

Pearl Mohr
Pearl Oma Mohr passed away on Feb. 17, 2018, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Pearl was born on Dec. 14, 1948, and was 69 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alice Whitten
Alice Mildred Whitten passed away on Feb. 14, 2018, at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Alice was born on July 24, 1921, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Theodore Carlson
Theodore Roger Carlson, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 15, 2018, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Lewis Hodgkins
Rev. Lewis Hodgkins, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 19, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
