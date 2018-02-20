Entertainment Update, Feb. 21 edition

Liquid Education Series Feb. 20

Mark your calendar for Sedition Brewing’s Liquid Education Series, a free event where participants can learn about the brewer and the entire brewing process. Sessions start at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Sedition Brewing Company, 208 Laughlin Street, The Dalles; 541-296-2337.

Antonyms return Feb. 20

Backroom Tuesdays return to Springhouse Cellar with local and northwest bands. Family-friendly tunes start at 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: The Antonyms (Hood River rock) with Tommy Fliss

Feb. 27: Edmund Wayne (alt. folk) with Tracy Klas

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Pemberton at River City

Saturday, Feb. 24: Scott Pemberton Band, 10 p.m. $10 cover. “The best way to categorize his music is with the moniker ‘Timber Rock.’ The deep jazz, northwest rock/grunge, blues roots and the west coast funk — it’s all there, and often all in the same song. Listeners are finding this honest, original and to-the-point music refreshing and fun.” River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Million Page Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown again. Hood River County Library District has been issued a Million Page Challenge by the Pendleton Public Library and a combined team of the Harney and Lake County Libraries. This three-way race is to see which library’s patrons can reach one million pages first. With help from patrons, Hood River County could win all the glory.

Libraries will count pages of library materials read between Feb. 5 and March 17. All ages may participate. The library that reaches a million pages first wins bragging rights.

If no library has reached a million pages by March 17, the library with the most pages read wins.

St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s March 17

The 21st annual St. Patrick’s Day concert at St. Peter’s Landmark takes place Saturday, March 17, starting at 7 p.m. Cascade Youth Choir and “Irish Tenors” will join Cascade Singers community choir, the ensemble, and “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” for Irish art songs, Tin Pan Alley Irish tunes, traditional favorites and sing-alongs, and even a wee bit of contemporary Irish rock. Admission is a free-will offering to benefit St. Peter’s Landmark, located at Third and Lincoln in The Dalles.

Maryhill Museum opens

Maryhill Museum will re-open for the season on March 15, with a special exhibition featuring 40 works by Richard F. Lack, one of the most significant and prolific American realists of the last half of the 20th century.

American Classical Realism will also be featured in a concurrent exhibition that includes work by R.H. Ives Gammell, Robert Douglas Hunter and Samuel Rose. Historic and contemporary European and American landscape paintings, and an exhibition of smaller sculptures, all drawn from the museum’s collection, will also be on view in 2018. A wide range of related programming for adults and families, including lectures, hands-on art workshops and special events will be offered.



Hazelnuts back in season

Gary and Peter are the Hazlenuts and they’re back on tour. Catch them Friday, Feb. 23 at KickStand Coffee & Kitchen, 7-9 p.m., Friday, March 2 at Slopeswell Cider Co., 7:30-9:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 21 at Stave & Stone Winery, 5-7 p.m.

Cyparski, Neilson, Bentz at White Buffalo Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., John Cyparski (guitar/flute), Bill Neilson (guitar) and George Bentz (bass) perform at the White Buffalo — blending tight instrumentation and smooth vocal harmonies. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Schifter plays at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

'Fun Home’ continues

“Fun Home” won a number of Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book. This autobiographical "tragicomedy" is based on a graphic novel by Alison Bechdel and deals with some pretty universal themes around family and relationships. But it does not shy away from the specific reality of the author's life. Show continues Feb 23-24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or through gorgeorchestra.org. Due to mature language, not recommended for children under 12. Wy'east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy'east Road, Hood River; 541-354-1548.

Hogwarts Trivia Feb. 24

Has it been a while since Hogwarts? Or the Owl Post letter never arrive? Tonight is all about the Wizarding World and filled with Harry Potter trivia fun on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River.

Bring a smart phone or a tablet to join the trivia. A prize raffle will be held and open to all. Please note that this is a teen and adult trivia event. More at 541-386-2535.

Bret Lucich Show at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Feb. 20: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24: The Bret Lucich Show, 7-10 p.m., promises two nights of “great entertainment and music.”

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Mesa, Hadden, Williams

Mesa, Hadden, and Williams will be playing their original blend of folk, rock and blues this week: Catch them Friday, Feb. 23 at The Pines from 6-9 p.m. and again on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Double Mountain Brewery, from 9-11 p.m. The band is songwriter and guitarist Matt Mesa, stand-up bassist Jeremy Hadden, and mandolinist-guitarist Kerry Williams. For both shows, they will be joined by drummer Tim Ortleib.

