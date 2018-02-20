‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering’ Feb. 22

A partnership between local libraries, the Gorge Tech Alliance, Wasco County 4-H, and the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub is hosting three “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” events in the Gorge on Thursday, Feb. 22. The events are part of a national movement led by DiscoverE to provide more girls with exposure to engineering fields.

According to a recent report by the National Science Foundation, only 15 percent of the U.S. engineering workforce is female.

“This represents a significant pool of untapped talent,” said Christy Christopher, Columbia Gorge STEM Hub Coordinator.

Each event will include both hands-on activities and chances to interact with local female engineers. All of the activities are free and open to girls throughout the Gorge. Each location has a slightly different focus:

• The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the main branch, 722 Court St., The Dalles. For girls in grades 3-8. Meet Maza Brady, a native of The Dalles and local mechanical engineer.

Two activities available: Make light-up LED cards (grades 3-6) or build your own mini drone (grades 6-8). Enrollment for the drone construction is limited to 12 girls, so sign up now by emailing mhoak@ci.the-dalles.or.us or calling 541-296-2815.

• Hood River County Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library, 502 E. State St., Hood River. For girls in grades 5-8. Meet Hood River engineers and embark on an engineering challenge. No sign up required. More at www.hoodriverlibrary.org.

• Gorge Maker Space, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 32 N. Pioneer Place, White Salmon. For girls in grades 4-8. Meet local female engineers from a variety of fields. Try activities that show how engineering skills can save the day! No sign up required.

More info about all three events can be found at www.gorge-STEM.org/events.