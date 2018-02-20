Service annoucement for Feb. 21 edition: Dean Kinne

Dean Kinne

Dean Wayne Kinne passed away on Feb. 16, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Oregon. Dean was born on June 2, 1947 and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River. A graveside service will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, at 3:30 p.m., and a reception will be held at the Pine Grove Fire Department, 2995 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, following the graveside service.

Donations may be made in Dean’s name to the Wy’East EMS Training for Firefighters Fund (C/O Wy’East Volunteer Fire Department), PO Box 56, Odell, OR 97044.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.