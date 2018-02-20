Snow storm warning mid-week

Expect snow today and tonight in the Gorge. The National Weather Service issued a storm warning for the Hood River Valley in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday, a NWS meteorologist told the News. Total snow pickup expected: 3-7 inches. Temperatures around Hood River may drop to as low as 21 degrees tonight, so prepare for icy conditions.

Visit www.tripcheck.com for travel updates. More information coming in Wednesday's edition of the Hood River News.