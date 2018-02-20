The Ale List: Breweries host Zwickelmania Feb. 24

Three Hood River breweries and one in The Dalles will participate in the annual Zwickelmania brewery tour on Saturday.

Sedition Brewery in The Dalles, one of the Gorge’s newest breweries, will give tours along with Full Sail Brewery, pFriem Family Brewing and Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River.

Zwickelmania hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list of breweries participating around the state, visit oregoncraftbeer.org.

Portland-area breweries held Zwickelmania Feb. 17.

Full Sail will offer brewery tours with beer and food pairing every half hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and give complimentary glasses (Fullsailbrewery.com).

pFriem Family Brewers offers guided brewery tours on the half-hour from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with beer samples including new seasonals and barrel aged beer with food pairings (Pfriembeer.com).

At Double Mountain, enjoy beer tastings and food pairings (Doublemountainbrewing.com).

Sedition, 208 Laughlin St., will give brewer guided tours on the half-hour starting at 11 a.m., including samples of new releases and food pairings (seditionbrewing.com).

Ordnance Brewing, 405 Olson Road, Boardman, is also participating.

Full Sail does the Twist

Measuring a summer’s day is now possible regardless of season, with a little help from Session Tangerine Twist — new to the Session Series of ales from Full Sail.

“We wanted the tangerine to come through in this lightly hopped pale ale,” said Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “A hint of Cascade hops gives Session Tangerine Twist a natural citrus character and a twist of lemon rounds it out.” Tangy aromas of citrus zest and tangerine burst from this golden, refreshing ale (5.2 percent ABV, 20 IBU).

The citrus fruits make this brew multi-dimensional while still being light and drinkable, in line with the rest of the Session Series, Doss notes.

Since Full Sail launched the Session brand 12 years ago, it has brought home 100 medals, including 40 golds. Tangerine Twist is available January through April in the Session Series 12-pack, Session Mashup variety 12-pack and on draft.

Cider Insider:

Save the Date: Hood River Hard-Pressed Cider Fest returns for the fourth year on April 21; full tasting entry is $20, hours are noon to 7 p.m., location is the same, on Stadelman Drive near Highway 35.

See the website of host Hood River Chamber of Commerce, hoodriver.org, for details. (The chamber website calls it a Hood River address but that is correct only in the Postal Service sense. The event happens just outside Odell, a 10 minute drive.)