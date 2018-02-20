Anna Williams files for Dist. 52 race

Hood River’s Anna Williams has filed as a candidate for State Representative in the District 52 Democratic Primary. Williams is launching her campaign saying that her professional background as an educator and social worker and her work as a community advocate match the critical challenges the legislature must address to build a better Oregon future.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work directly with our community’s middle and high school students and their families, with seniors and veterans in need and with small businesses across Oregon to improve our local economy,” said Williams. “Not only has that given me a great deal of understanding of the needs and priorities of our community and state, but the kind of commonsense solutions that can make a real difference. I’m running because the legislature needs people with that kind of direct experience.”

With experience as an educator and a social worker, Williams is currently an academic advisor to social work students at Simmons College. Her social work in Hood River and surrounding communities has focused on services to vulnerable people, including seniors, survivors of domestic violence, and families struggling to get their basic needs met. Williams has also taught “digital citizenship” in local schools including how to keep young people safe online.

Beyond her professional experience, Williams is a dedicated community leader. She volunteers with the Aging in the Gorge Alliance, a regional grassroots organization that advocates for the elderly, including housing, food, transportation and caregiving. Williams also works with the Climate Reality Leadership Corps, a global network of environmental advocates dedicated to a more urgent response to the threat of climate change.

“I think that my work in the community is the perfect preparation for serving as a State Representative,” said Williams. “I will be able to hit the ground running on Day 1.”

Williams has already launched a campaign for the May 15 Democratic primary. “We are going to have a strong grassroots campaign in every part of the district. I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve gotten already, and we’ve just begun,” she said.

Williams lives in Hood River with her husband, who teaches at Hood River Valley High School, and their two sons, Eli (age 10) and Noah (age 8).