CL Airport town hall launches study

The Port of Cascade Locks has announced a town hall about the current feasibility study underway regarding the state-owned airport in Cascade Locks.



The port, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Aviation and the Governor’s Office, is undertaking a comprehensive study of the airport to help determine the effective and efficient use of the airport and the land it occupies.



The town hall meeting happens Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Marine Park Pavilion in Cascade Locks.



The feasibility study is funded by grants from the State of Oregon and the Federal Economic Development Administration as well as by funds from the Port of Cascade Locks.



Paul Koch, port general manager, said the study is planned to be completed in about six months and will look at the current operation of the airport and possible aviation enhancements. In addition, it will look at and assess land use for economic development, affordable housing and light industrial.



“It is the hope of the project partners that there will be a strong agreement for the best use of the land following the study process,” Koch said.

The town hall is a major first step in the study process and will provide consultants with data regarding the ideas, feelings, concerns and suggestions of all interests. During the meeting, participants will be divided into four groups and then will visit various stations in the room to learn more and write their questions and concerns.

ECONorthwest of Portland, the consultant, will use data gathered at the meeting for its study.

The Cascade Locks airport was originally constructed through a partnership between the State of Oregon, State of Washington and the FAA in 1948.

At the time, providing a safe place for small planes to land was critical given the local weather conditions, according to Koch. Since then, the airport is used for emergency situations (fires, life safety and other natural disasters) as well as recreation flights.

The agenda for the town hall meeting includes a project and study overview, a group process with stations to leave written comments, and a group process.

All information, comments and data will be used by the consultants and the Steering Committee to formulate a final report and recommendations.