FFA hosts annual farmers’ breakfast Saturday

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Hood River Valley FFA will host its 11th annual FFA Farmers’ Breakfast at the HRVHS cafeteria from 7-11 a.m. The country-style breakfast is free, provided by the FFA chapter for the agricultural community and all interested.

FFA members will additionally conduct tours of the agricultural facilities at Hood River Valley High School. Members will highlight projects and upcoming events.

Donations will be accepted to help with FFA’s outreach programs to local schools, educational travel experiences, and the Land Lab facility itself.

National FFA week is Feb. 18-25, and this year the Hood River Valley FFA chapter has several local activities planned. The first was the annual Pass the Pig fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 20 beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Don Schmidt or Nita Bozarth at 541-386-4500, ext. 4562 or 4563.