Horizon boys season ends with a fourth-place finish at districts

After going on a six-game winning streak in league play, the Horizon boys basketball team ended its regular season with losses at Condon/Wheeler and at home versus Sherman.

Despite heading into the district tournament on a two-game losing streak, the Hawks were still seeded second in the 1A-6 Big Sky League.

With the second-place finish, the boys would see the third-place team in the opening round of the districts tournament, which would be Condon/Wheeler.

For the second time in a week, Horizon and Condon/Wheeler would match up, but the second time around, it would be for a chance at the title game against the number one seed Sherman.

In the game before last Friday, Condon/Wheeler would squeeze by at home with a 60-58 victory over the Hawks.

On Feb. 16 in the first round of districts, Condon/Wheeler would come away with another two-point victory and beat the Hawks by a final score of 57-55.

The loss for the Hawks put them in the third-place game against Arlington.

Although the Hawks were the second-seed heading into districts, two losses move them out of the top three in the final 1A-6 Big Sky League standings, which removes the Hawks from contention in the state playoffs.

And for the Hawks, that’s how the season would end.

Horizon loss by a final score of 49-43 on Saturday, Feb. 17 to Arlington, dropping the Hawks down to fourth and Arlington up to third in the final 1A-6 Big Sky League standings.

Junior forward Derek Johnston led the Hawks scoring in both games with 21 versus Condon/Wheeler and 18 against Arlington.

After a six-game winning streak for Horizon, the boys would end the season on a four-game losing streak.