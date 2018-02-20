Horizon boys season ends with a fourth-place finish at districts

After going on a six-game winning streak in league play, the Horizon boys basketball team ended its regular season with losses at Condon/Wheeler and at home versus Sherman.
Despite heading into the district tournament on a two-game losing streak, the Hawks were still seeded second in the 1A-6 Big Sky League.
With the second-place finish, the boys would see the third-place team in the opening round of the districts tournament, which would be Condon/Wheeler.
For the second time in a week, Horizon and Condon/Wheeler would match up, but the second time around, it would be for a chance at the title game against the number one seed Sherman.
In the game before last Friday, Condon/Wheeler would squeeze by at home with a 60-58 victory over the Hawks.
On Feb. 16 in the first round of districts, Condon/Wheeler would come away with another two-point victory and beat the Hawks by a final score of 57-55.
The loss for the Hawks put them in the third-place game against Arlington.
Although the Hawks were the second-seed heading into districts, two losses move them out of the top three in the final 1A-6 Big Sky League standings, which removes the Hawks from contention in the state playoffs.
And for the Hawks, that’s how the season would end.
Horizon loss by a final score of 49-43 on Saturday, Feb. 17 to Arlington, dropping the Hawks down to fourth and Arlington up to third in the final 1A-6 Big Sky League standings.
Junior forward Derek Johnston led the Hawks scoring in both games with 21 versus Condon/Wheeler and 18 against Arlington.
After a six-game winning streak for Horizon, the boys would end the season on a four-game losing streak.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment