HRV girls basketball losing streak extends to five

Since Jan. 30, when the HRV girls basketball team won its first Columbia River Conference game in the past four seasons, the Eagles have been on a downward spiral.

HRV is currently on a five-game losing streak and, most recently, are coming off a 47-26 loss on the road last Friday night versus the Hermiston Bulldogs.

Against Hermiston, the Eagles built a huge deficit after the opening tip-off and were never able to fight their way back.

The Bulldogs came out and completely took HRV out of the game as the Eagles found themselves down 20-2 heading into the second quarter.

Offensively, the Eagles continued to struggle as they only scored six points in the second quarter, but defensively they were able to hold the Bulldogs to eight points compared to 20 in the first quarter.

Despite a better defensive showing in the second, HRV still was outscored 8-6 and the Bulldogs led at halftime by a 20-point margin, 28-8.



The third quarter was a bright spot for the Eagles with 11 total points, but HRV was unable to keep up the defensive pressure that they had shown in the second quarter and allowed 15 points to Hermiston.

At the start of the fourth, Hermiston had a 43-19 lead.

HRV would outscore the Bulldogs 7-4 in the fourth, but by then, this game had already been put away as a Bulldogs victory as Hermiston beat HRV by a final score of 47-26.

Offensively, the Eagles were unable to find any rhythm last Friday night as they shot a combined 9-35 from the field.

Shooting however was the only real downfall for the Eagles on the offensive end. Their turnovers were down from usual as they totaled 11, which was one less than Hermiston’s 12 on the night.



But the girls defensively allowed Hermiston to score 26 of their 47 total points inside the paint. Hermiston also would shoot 15-35 as a team and totaled 16 offensive rebounds.

HRV game leaders: Senior forward Lauren Orr led in scoring with seven points and she also finished with eight rebounds. Haylee Baker, Barrett Ihde and Ashlynn Dawson each had four points.

The loss for the Eagles moves HRV to 1-7 in league play and 9-13 overall.

The Eagles regular season ended on Tuesday night, Feb. 20 at home versus The Dalles (results unavailable at press time). A win for HRV potentially earns them a play-in game for the state playoffs, but a loss will ensure the 2017-18 girls basketball season over for HRV. The Dalles got the best of the Eagles in their last matchup as the Riverhawks won by a final score of 45-42 in Hood River on Feb. 9.