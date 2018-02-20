Indian Creek trail damaged

An 80-foot fir tree fell Saturday across the Indian Creek trail where it meets the stairs connecting the path to Seventh Street, in one example of damage seen around the county from high winds.

The main trail was officially closed all weekend, but the blocking portion of the tree was cut away Monday by a crew from Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, which maintains the trail. The top two-thirds of the tree remain downed on the near-vertical slope leading down the creek.

However, the switchback stairs remain closed until further notice, according to District Executive Director Mark Hickok, not because of the downed tree but because the lower portion of the stairs is washed out, and unsafe to use.

Caution tape stretched across the upper and lower access points was, nonetheless, torn away on Sunday. By Monday afternoon, new tape and a sign noting the section is closed was posted.