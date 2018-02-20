Kegler's Corner: Byers and Hoffman Dazzle

Steve Byers and Andrew Hoffman had break-out performances in last week’s tenpin action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes.



In the Monday night Industrial league, Steve Byers fired a super scratch 721 three game series which was a whopping 190 pins over his average. That was the high series of the week at the lanes and he also topped everybody in the most pins over category. Folks, as we’ve said many times before: a scratch 700 series is proof positive of some mighty fine bowling. Steve averaged 240 pins per game last week and you won’t post numbers like that on luck because it takes considerable skill to kick the sticks around like that! Steve is a longtime regular who has logged many 700s in the past, but he’s been in a mild slump this season so it’s really sweet to see him break out of it like a pro!

Now, in the case of Andrew Hoffman, we’re almost at a loss for words. Andrew pummeled the pins in the fun filled Thursday County league like nobody’s business, notching a beautiful scratch 700 series which was 166 pins over his average. Andrew is a newcomer to league action at Orchard Lanes, but over this past season, we’ve noticed his steady improvement and he’s logged some eye catching numbers along the way. But to go from relative obscurity to the heady heights of bowling a scratch 700 set, well, that’s another thing altogether! It definitely separates the men from the boys. It proves that Andrew’s got game and he has a great future in bowling.

Three more of our cool keglers made it to the top of the class last week by beating their averages by over 100 pins. Dave Baumsteiger was definitely on in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies league, where he stroked a nifty scratch 629 series on three consistent 200 games. It always feels good to stay in the 200s like that and at the same time, Dave also exceeded his average by 122 sticks. Aaron Asai grabbed a share of his talented bowling family’s headlines with a solid scratch 611 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league, which was 119 pins over his average. Aaron’s nice series was highlighted by a big scratch 236 game.