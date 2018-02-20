‘PREVENT’ program helps those with prediabetes risk

Did you know that one out of every three American adults may be walking around with prediabetes? Many will go on to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes if nothing is done. You may have prediabetes based on the following risk factors:

• An A1c blood test result that is between 5.7-6.4 percent or have a fasting blood sugar between 110-125 mg/dl.

• You had gestational diabetes (diabetes when you are pregnant that goes away when baby is born).

• You’ve taken a prediabetes risk quiz and scored 9 or higher.

Studies have shown that lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 50 percent. These changes include modest weight loss and increasing physical activity. However, we all know that making lifestyle changes are not easy.

The good news is a new program available in Hood River and Wasco Counties called PREVENT. This program is from the Center for Disease Control and has proven results on delaying or preventing the development of type 2 diabetes. A lifestyle coach trained specifically for the PREVENT program teaches the classes. Classes are held weekly in the beginning of the program. Then they transition to once or twice a month later in the year. Each class is just an hour long.

The PREVENT program will be offered this spring in Wasco and Hood River counties. The program is free of charge because of a grant from PacificSource Community Health Excellence program. If you are interested in the PREVENT program, you must register and attend one of our 30-minute information sessions.

Hood River County Information Sessions:

Feb. 27, 5:30-6 p.m. or 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Location: Hood River FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River.

Register: Call 541-387-6379 and leave your name, phone number and session you want to attend.

Wasco County Information Sessions:

Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, 6:30-7 p.m. or 7:15-7:45 p.m.

Location: Water’s Edge, second floor, Deschutes Room, 551 NE Lone Pine Blvd., The Dalles

Register: Call 541-296-7319 and leave your name, phone number, and session you want to attend.

For more information, please call Kelly Chambers at 541.387.6379 or email kelly.chambers@providence.org.

•

Kelly Chambers, MS, RD, CDE, is Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital’s diabetes educator and a registered dietitian/nutritionist.