Snow storms hit mid-week

Following a frosty weekend, the Hood River Valley’s looking at another round of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a storm warning for northern Oregon in effect from Tuesday afternoon until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

David Bishop, a meteorologist at the service’s Portland station, said Hood River and the upper valley may pick up 3-7 inches of total snow. As of press time, roughly 1-2 inches were expected to fall during Tuesday afternoon alone.

“Obviously with the conditions if you do travel, give yourself more time to keep up with (weather) updates,” Bishop said.

For updates, visit www.hoodrivernews.com and www.weather.gov/pqr/.

The warning applies to the western and central Columbia River Gorge, upper Hood River Valley, and southwest Washington.

On Tuesday morning, Portland awoke to ample snowfall. A similar situation will unfold in Hood River, according to forecasts.

Temperatures for Hood River will hover around freezing during the daytime, with a low of 21 degrees Tuesday night.

More snow may be coming over the next few days, though forecasts aren’t as certain about the amount.

For Wednesday night through Thursday, Bishop said the Columbia River Gorge has a chance for snow and snow showers. It will likely fall “on and off” like taking a shower, Bishop said.

Instead of mixed precipitation, it will probably take the form of snow alone.

On Friday, there’s a slight chance of a rain and snow mix during the daytime.

Due to icy and snowy conditions, travelers are advised to practice caution and stay tuned to updates on www.tripcheck.com, Oregon Department of Transportation’s travel page. Expect poor visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel “very hazardous or impossible.” If you must travel, NWS says, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.