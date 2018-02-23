Cooper Spur opens for weekend

For the first time this winter, Cooper Spur Ski Area will open this weekend for skiing and snowboarding.

The ski area will run the Homestead lift and the rope tow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24-25. The Nordic Center will also offer two cross country trail loops, about six kilometers of skiing and snow shoeing at Cooper Spur Mt. Resort this weekend.

“The resort will open with a 16-inch settled base that will groom down to good coverage,” said Dave Tragethon of Mt. Hood Meadows, which owns the resort. “With more snow in the forecast through the weekend, conditions should be great for this late opening,” he said.

Last week’s storm is the first major snow event of the season, and Cooper Spur officials, eager to get the lift turning, are hopeful the current weather pattern of cold temperatures continues to drop snow on the ski area.

For more information, call the Cooper Spur at 541-352-6692 or visit the web site www. cooperspur.com. Cooper Spur offers a carousel amusement ride that pulls kids on inner tubes in a circle, equipment rentals, lessons and learn to ski and ride packages, a lodge serving hot food and refreshments, and an outdoor, covered deck.