Death Notices for Feb. 24 edition: Evelyn Lingo, Lena Pennell and Gwenllian Barrilleaux

Evelyn Lingo

Evelyn Mae Lingo died peacefully on Feb. 21, 2018, at Ashley Manor Assisted Living Center in Hood River, Ore. Evelyn was born on Jan. 9, 1927, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Lena Pennell

Lena Fern Pennell passed away on Feb. 20, 2018, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Lena was born on Aug. 14, 1930, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Gwenllian Barrilleaux

Gwenllian Mae Barrilleaux passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Feb. 20, 2018. She was born on Nov. 18, 1950. Services and burial were held on Feb. 23 at her home in Dee.