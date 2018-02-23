Hit-run driver sought

On Feb. 21 at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a multiple motor vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 88, just west of The Dalles Dam.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup truck lost control on the icy roadway, struck the guardrail and came to rest in the right lane of travel. As the operator of a red unknown make pickup truck with canopy approached the crash location, the operator of the red pickup truck applied their brakes, but they were unable to avoid the colliding with the Dodge Ram truck. After impacting the Dodge Ram truck, the operator of the red pickup pulled to the side of the highway briefly before fleeing the scene without exchanging information. The red pick should have damage to the passenger side taillight.

OSP-The Dalles Area Command is seeking assistance with identifying the red pickup and its occupants. If you witnessed the crash or have any information pertaining to this crash, please contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 503-731-3020 or OSP and refer to case number SP18-066123.