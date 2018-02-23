Service Annoucement for Fec. 24 edition: Richard Cavagnaro

Richard Cavagnaro

Richard “Rick” Andrew Cavagnaro passed away at his home in The Dalles, Ore., on Jan. 27, 2018. He was born Oct. 7, 1953, and was 64 years old.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Fireside Room, 323 East Fourth St., The Dalles. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s name to the Oregon Association of Broadcaster’s Fund, 2420 NE Sandy Blvd., Suite 120, Portland, OR 97232. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.