‘Buddy Bowl’ registration open

Register now for The Next Door’s annual bowling fundraiser, to be held March 10 at Orchard Lanes. Formerly Bowl for Kids’ Sake, this year’s “Buddy Bowl” benefits youth mentoring programs Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For information and registration, contact Anna Granados at 541-436-0319 or annag@nextdoorinc.org.
