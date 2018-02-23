Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

‘Buddy Bowl’ registration open

Photo courtesy of Ray Perkins Photography


Photo courtesy of Ray Perkins Photography

As of Friday, February 23, 2018

﻿

Register now for The Next Door’s annual bowling fundraiser, to be held March 10 at Orchard Lanes. Formerly Bowl for Kids’ Sake, this year’s “Buddy Bowl” benefits youth mentoring programs Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For information and registration, contact Anna Granados at 541-436-0319 or annag@nextdoorinc.org.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)