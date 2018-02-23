Championship results for HRVST Osprey and past meet results

At the Oregon Swimming Arena 10 and Under Short Course Swimming Championships, held in Tualatin Hills on Feb. 17-18, Delaney Hackett was the lone representative for the Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey.

Hackett’s results are as followed for the nine year old girls (improvement in time is shown in parenthesis): 50 yard backstroke – 37.75 seconds, sixth place (-2.52); 100 yard individual medley – 1:23.60, ninth place (-0.92); 200 yard individual medley – 2:55.14, 5th place (-9.57); 50 yard freestyle – 33.04, ninth place (-1.34); 50 yard butterfly – 37.39, 6th place (was entered with meter time so no comparison); 100 yard breaststroke – 1:39.00, tenth place (-3.64).

Before the championships, the HRVST competed at the Canby Valentine's Day Last Chance meet on Feb. 11.

The goal of the last chance meets are to get qualifying times for the State A championships, as well as providing a great opportunity to see where you are in events heading into the final portion of the season.

Team Osprey managed to snag a couple more A times before the final meet – Sarah Arpag in the 100 yard backstroke (1:05.24) and Gavin Hackett in the 200 yard individual medley (2:33.91). Notable times that missed qualifying standard by only .02 seconds were Arpag in the 100 yard freestyle and Willow Hollowell in the 50 yard freestyle events.

Biggest drops at the meet were Christopher Dankenbring in the 400 yard individual medley with a 15 second improvement (4:25.27) and Thea Smith in the 500 yard freestyle with an 18 second improvement (6:00.05).

Aili Archbald swam to three personal best times in the 100 yard individual medley, 50 yard freestyle and 50 yard breaststroke, as did Jackson Bullock in the 50 yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle and 50 yard backstroke and Hollowell in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle and 200 yd individual medley.

Chloe Carter had a personal best time in the 50 yard freestyle where she swam to a 30.89 finish. William Frost swam to a personal best in the 50 yard freestyle with a 43.45. Ava Giordano swam a best time in the 50 yard breaststroke, Hollowell had a best time and second place finish in the 100 yard freestyle, and Nora Sandoval swam to a win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:40.05.

Before the Feb. 11 meet in Canby, the HRVST was in Madras during the first weekend of February for the Last Chance meet. HRVST had 21 athletes at this meet.

Leading the way for team Osprey were event winners - William Frost with two first place finishes in the 25 yard free (18.25) and 25 breaststroke (29.25), Michelle Graves in the 12 and Under 100 yard individual medley (1:11.99) and Nora Sandoval in the 1650 yard freestyle (19:47.75).

Swimmers who swam to personal best times were Dankenbring who finished third rd in the 200 yard butterfly, 200 yard freestyle and 50 butterfly. Amy Elliott achieved second place in the 100 yard individual medley and fifth place in the 100 yard breaststroke. Frost and Max Grave earned seventh place in the 100 yard individual medley and eighth in the 100 yard backstroke. Graves and Addyson Lara were sixth in the 25 yard backstroke and tenth in the 25 yard freestyle.

Other swimmers who had top-10 finishes included: Arpag who earned second in 200 yard individual medley, third in the 50 yard freestyle and third in the 100 yard breaststroke. Jackson Bullock achieved ninth in 200 yard freestyle. Chloe Carter earned third in the 100 yard individual medley and sixth in the 50 yard butterfly. Claire Couvreux went on to take second place in the 25 yard freestyle, fourth in the 25 yard backstroke and tenth in the 100 yard individual medley.

Jesse Elliott also was a top-10 finisher with a sixth place finish in the 100 yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke. Miyuki Gerald earned second in the 500 yard freestyle, sixth in the 100 yard backstroke and seventh in the 200 yard individual medley). Hollowell went second in the 50 yard butterfly and third in the 50 yard breaststroke.

Hollowell had also took third and fourth place finishes in the 50 yard breaststroke, 100 yard backstroke and 50 yard butterfly. Lauren Mack finished in eighth place in the 100 yard individual medley, while Zoe Mortensen swam to a ninth place finish in the 100 yard backstroke. Thea Smith had a fourth place finish in the 200 yard freestyle, went eighth in the 100 yard freestyle and eighth in the 50 yard freestyle.

Rounding out team Osprey’s swimming in Madras were Matthew Couvreux who swam to fourteenth place in the 25 yard free and fifteenth in the 25 yard backstroke. Jade Smith with an eleventh place finish in the 100 yard free and twelfth place in the 50 yard freestyle; Wyatt Stelma ended team Osprey’s events at Madras with a fifteenth place finish in the 50 yard backstroke.