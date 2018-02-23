HRMS seventh-grader wins school ‘Geo Bee’

Kanoa Ventura, a seventh grader at Hood River Middle School, won the school competition for the National Geographic Bee and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship.

The Bee, at which students answered questions on geography, was the first round in the 30th annual national Geographic Bee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2018 Bee. The school champions will take a qualifying tests; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their State Bee on April 6.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the Bee national championship rounds May 20-23. National Geographic will air the final round of the National Geographic Bee Championship in May. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the National Geographic Bee, developed in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. Over three decades, 1,583 state champions have traveled to D.C. to participate in the finals and more than $1.5 million in college scholarship money has been awarded.

Test your geography knowledge:

n Geo Bee Quiz, with 10 new quizzes a day online at nationalgeographic.org/bee/study/quiz

n National Geographic Geo Quiz Alexa skill, which releases six new questions a day.