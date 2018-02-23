HRVHS Speech and Debate takes first in tournament

The Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate team won first place in Team Sweepstakes at the Robert D. Clark Tournament held at the University of Oregon Feb. 17-18. The team took 27 students, who entered 52 events.

In addition to the overall team win, five sets of students competed in Duo Interpretation, an event where a two-person team performs a 10-minute memorized piece of literature. In an historic first for the long-running tournament, all five teams from HRVHS made it to the final round of competition, competing for final places and winning second through sixth place.

The winning students were: Second place, junior Emily Mitchell and sophomore Audrey Schlemmer; third place, seniors Amy Webber and Bruce Bradbury; fourth place, sophomore CJ Thorp and freshman Max Spears; fifth place, seniors Lauren Hegemann and Amber Thorp; and sixth place, freshmen Maggie Bertrand and Jacob Kaplan.

Other results included: Senior Ruby Patterson won first place in Open Expository and second place in Open Radio; senior Mason Leavitt with second place in Open Extemporaneous and fifth in Open Prose; Leavitt and sophomore Erick Lizama also won second place in Open Parliamentary Debate; senior Diego Murphy-Mendez made the final rounds in Open Poetry and in Open Radio Commentary; junior Claire Powell was a finalist in Junior Radio; sophomore Megan Church won second place in Open Prose; sophomore Tabor Bergh won second place in Junior Impromptu and third in Junior Extemporaneous Speaking; Schlemmer won fourth place in Open Dramatic Interpretation; Kaplan won second place in Junior Prose and was a finalist in Junior Radio; and Spears won second place in Junior Poetry.

•

The team next competes at Oregon City High School March 3 before beginning qualification tournaments for State and National tournaments. Hood River Valley will host the regional State Qualifying District tournament on Saturday, April 7. Community members interested in volunteering as judges for the event should contact coach DeLona Campos-Davis at delona.campos@hoodriver.k12.or.us.