Klaas leads the way for HRVST at state meet

The Hood River Valley high school swim team ended its season last weekend in Gresham at the OSAA Swimming State Championship.

HRV sent a total of nine swimmers to the Mt. Hood Aquatic Center for state: four boys and five girls.

The boys swim team was led by junior Chad Klaas, who had the highest finish of any Eagle at state as he finished third in the 50 yard freestyle.

On top of being the only Eagle to finish in the top-three of any event, Klaas also would come in fourth in the 100 yard butterfly and earn top-10 finishes with the boys relay team.

The boys relay team for HRV, comprised of David Hecksel (sophomore), Ethan Yoakum (freshman), Luke Southall (freshman) and Klaas (junior), earned sixth-place in the boys medley relay and seventh in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Other induvial finishes for the boys: Hecksel eanred eleventh place in both the 100 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke. Yoakum, who come into state as a wildcard swimmer in the breaststroke event, ended up placing eleventh in the 100 yard breaststroke.

The girls team highest finisher was senior Allison Burke who finished sixth in the 500 yard freestyle and seventh in the 200 yard freestyle.

Burke was also a part of both the girls relay teams for HRV that earned ninth in their respective competitions.

The medley relay team for the Eagles consisted of Burke (senior), Celilo Brun (sophomore), Courtney Castaneda (senior) and Yasmeen Ziada (senior). This team earned ninth in the medley relay.

In the 400 yard relay event Burke, Brun, Castaneda and Lillie Tomlinson (sophomore) went on to finish ninth as well.

Other induvial finishes for the girls: Ziada competed in the 100 yard butterfly and earned a ninth place finish. Brun finished ninth in the 200 yard individual medley to end the Eagles run at state.