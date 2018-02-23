Local kids compete in annual Cooper Duel ski race

On Feb. 4, the Cooper Spur Alpine Team hosted the annual Cooper Duel ski race at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Area. The Cooper Duel is a unique format in which racers run head to head on two adjacent slalom courses which provides ample opportunity for fierce competition. Racers get two runs (one on each course) and results are calculated based on combined times.



The staff and families of CSAT dedicated countless hours over that first weekend of February to ensure that this incredibly special event ran smoothly.

While the weather was less than favorable, racers braved the rain with positive attitudes and smiles. A highlight of the race was runs from U12 Sutton LeFevre skiing for CSAT. LeFevre was the fastest racer on the course that day, skiing faster than both the U14 boys and girls, and securing first in her age group by skiing 10 seconds faster than any other U12 girl.

Last year over 250 racers from the Mt. Hood Mitey Mite council participated in the race and this year saw registered racers from Cooper Spur Alpine Team, Meadows Race Team, Multnomah Athletic Club, Mt. Hood Race Team and Academy, and independent racers. Race results are as follows:

U8 Girls: first Helene Zarosinski (MRT), second Greta Lindgren (MAC), third Neena DeGennaro (MRT), fourth Lauren McKinley (MAC), fifth Rosie Hart (CSAT), sixth Brielle Walsh (MHRTA), seventh Ophelia Hubler (CSAT), eighth Sabrina Schanel (CSAT), ninth Leila Loriaux (MHRTA), tenth Arlie Sparling (CSAT).

U8 Boys: first Marshall Susany (IND), second Ivar Van Rutledge (CSAT), third Hunter Wills (MHRTA), fourth Parker Baldwin (MRT), fifth Ike Brumder (MAC), sixth Paddock Whitten (CSAT), seventh Christian Gilster (MAC), eighth Rylan Gregson (CSAT), ninth Carter Rabb (MRT), tenth Aven Vaivoda-Kerr (CSAT).

U10 Girls: first Sky Vaivoda-Kerr (CSAT), second Annabel Webster (CSAT), third Sonja Weatherill (MAC), fourth Nora Streedain (MRT), fifth Rowan McKenna (CSAT), sixth Tegan Lynaugh (CSAT), seventh Piper Darling (MRT), eighth Tippen Adams (CSAT), ninth Maya Cummings (MRT), tenth Shelby See (CSAT).

U10 Boys: first Cooper Rust (MRT), second Matthew Kafka (MHRTA), third Jack Tansey (MRT), fourth William Herion (MRT), fifth Oliver Hubler (CSAT), sixth Ryder Rudick (MRT), seventh Kaden Bertell (IND), eighth Lief Gilster (MAC), ninth Liam Scroggins (IND), tenth Charles Lahti (MAC).

U12 Girls: first Sutton LeFevre (CSAT), second Taylor Walker (MHRTA), third Izzy Bielen (CSAT), fourth Hanni Sreenan (CSAT), fifth Dylan Vaivoda-Kerr (CSAT), sixth Hannah Currier (MHRTA), seventh Anna Bucher (MRT), eighth Malina Bukovansky (CSAT), ninth Madeleine Wood (MRT), tenth Sequoia Cohen (CSAT).

U12 Boys: first Porter Sullivan (MRT), second Lucas Garcia (MAC), third Henry Rogers (MHRTA), fourth Lucas Williams (MAC), fifth Kai Shays (CSAT), sixth William Gilster (MAC), seventh Nolan Rabb (MRT), eighth Tyler Howell (CSAT), ninth Jack Morris (MAC), tenth Oliver Veillet (MRT).

U14 Girls: first Marisa Rigert (CSAT), second Bergen Rust (MAC), third Mya Glumbik (MHRTA), fourth Charlotte Morris (MAC), fifth Payton Bogatin (MAC), sixth Rose Hopkins (CSAT), seventh Nikki Prall (MAC), eighth Eleanor Martin (MRT), ninth MacKenzie Walker (MAC), tenth Shayn Hargis (MRT).

U14 Boys: first Soren Ullrich (CSAT), second Liam Murphy (MAC), third Thomas Kenyon (MRT), fourth Felix McCall (MAC), fifth Henry Kling (MRT), sixth Luke Vecchhiet (MAC), seventh Josh Johnson (MHRTA), eighth Mason Achord (MHRTA), ninth Wil Lefluer (MRT), ten