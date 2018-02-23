Pet of the Week: BudderBean great at ‘keeping laps warm’

Are you looking for a little buddy to just chill out with and snuggle? BudderBean would love nothing more than being your companion! He's an 8-year-old Chihuahua and has been selected by volunteers at Adopt A Dog as the adoptable pet of the week. He loves being with his people and keeping laps warm. He's great with other dogs, preferably furry friends that are close to his size. He's a wonderful leash walker and enjoys strolls around the neighborhood. Again, he just wants to spend time with you!

BudderBean is making good progress on house training and would appreciate a home that will be patient and consistent with him as he learns. He would also appreciate not being left alone for too long because snuggling up to his people and keeping them company is his favorite thing to do!



BudderBean is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for BudderBean is $125.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.



Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.