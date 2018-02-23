Scholarships: Deadline April 13 for HRCEF applications

Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) has announced that April 13 is the application deadline for scholarships for Hood River Valley High School graduates who will be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year in college (or trade school) in the fall of 2018.

Laurie Stephens, HRCEF executive director, reminds applicants, “All of the scholarships require letters of reference from people in the student’s area of study, so students should allow adequate time to obtain the letters.”



Application forms, details and specific requirements for each scholarship are on the HRCEF website, www.hrcef.org/scholarships/college-scholarships/.

The Martha and John Weber Scholarship is available only for students attending a community college or technical or trade school.



The Ruth and Horace Daum scholarships are designated for sophomores, juniors and seniors in nursing, music or science-related fields.



The Jesse Elder Memorial Scholarship is not restricted to specific majors.



The Janet C. Thompson Memorial Scholarship is restricted to applicants majoring in music.

The Cascade Locks Alumni Association offers scholarships to students who lived in Cascade Locks while attending high school.

The Nathan Hazlett Memorial scholarship seeks to support applicants pursuing a career as a pilot.

In 2017, the Hood River County Education Foundation awarded over $20,000 in scholarships to HRVHS graduates in their sophomore, junior and senior college years, as well as $70,000 in scholarships to graduating HRVHS seniors. Most scholarships are provided by bequests or annual donations from local residents, and local businesses and agencies.

Anyone wishing to create a scholarship, or donate to the HRCEF Scholarship Fund may contact the Education Foundation at 541-387-5713.