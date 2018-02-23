UU Fellowship becomes ‘Immigrant-Welcoming’

Hood River’s Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has become the third Gorge church to declare itself immigrant-welcoming, following similar declarations made by Hood River’s Riverside UCC Community Church and White Salmon’s Bethel Congregational UCC Church.

The MCUUF congregation voted unanimously Feb. 4 “to recognize the Seven Principles of our faith, (which) call us to protect and support the vulnerable, affirm their inherent worth and dignity, and take action when injustice occurs.”

MCUUF members have been learning about immigration issues, stories of immigrant neighbors, and discussing how these concerns could be expressed in an “Immigrant Welcoming and Supporting Resolution.”

The members agreed they have “a moral obligation to stand with all our immigrant neighbors and their families.

“We have been hearing how members of our community have been living in fear and worried about increasing hostility,” said Rev. Judy Zimmerman, congregation pastor. “We hear a higher call of love for our neighbors. Love knows no borders. Our wider community prospers and justice prevails when everyone feels a sense of safety and belonging.”



The resulting resolution states, in part: “We are called to build community connections, educate ourselves, take action against injustice and division, work for inclusion rather than exclusion, and advocate for human rights on all fronts.”

Lori Golze, president of the MCUUF Board of Trustees, commended the congregation for approving the resolution, noting that MCUUF has long been active in advocating social action, such as for farm workers, marching for immigrant rights, and protesting NORCOR’s contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Adopting this immigrant-welcoming resolution acknowledges and complements these efforts,” she said. “The board is grateful for the congregation’s support.”

For further information, contact Zimmerman, 541-402-1860.