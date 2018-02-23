At WAAAM, free night to locals Feb. 28

From 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum is offering complimentary admission to all Hood River County residents as a thank you for the decade of support. People who visit during this special night at the museum must show a driver’s license ending in 97031, 97014, 97041, or 97044.

“Many visitors do not realize that WAAAM is a 501(c)3 private non-profit,” said Museum Director Judy Newman. “This museum is not run by the government or the county. It is funded entirely by visitor admissions and memberships and with the wonderful support of our volunteers from our community.”

Come see how much WAAAM has grown since opening 10 years ago on this special no-admission thank you evening.

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum collects, restores, preserves and exhibits airplanes from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight and historically significant cars and trucks emphasizing the first half of the 20th century and is located on the Hood River Airport at 1600 Air Museum Road. Admission for adults is $16, 65 and over is $14, kids between 5 and 18 are $7, under 4 is free.