Death Notices for Feb. 28 edition: Robert Reeves Sr. and Hilda Chevalier

Robert Reeves Sr.
Robert D. “Big Bob” Reeves Sr. passed away on Feb. 23, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore., with family by his side. Bob was born on Feb. 3, 1954, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hilda Chevalier
Hilda Chevalier passed away on Feb. 23, 2018, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Hilda was born on Nov. 3, 1919, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
