Four to Go, Feb. 28 edition

Health Promotion Coalition meeting Feb. 28

Odell Hispanic Drug Prevention and Health Promotion Coalition meets Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Hood River County Courthouse, first floor conference room. For more information, call 541-387-7030.

CGCC board meets Thursday on president finalists list

The list of finalists for college president is expected to be revealed Thursday when the Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Directors meets at the Hood River/Indian Creek Campus starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public, though the board will go into closed Executive Session at about 6:15 p.m. to discuss the list of applicants. The board will decide in executive session who to invite for interview, and announce that list in open session at about 7:05 p.m. A public comment period will follow.

Gorge Grown Food Network hiring

Gorge Grown Food Network currently has three open positions: Veggie Rx program manager, Hood River Farmers’ Market assistant manager, and Mercado del Valle and Latinx outreach coordinator. Information is available at here www.gorgegrown.com/careervolunteer. There is a possibility for the right candidate(s) to combine the part-time positions to create a full-time position.

Candidates should submit a current resume, letter of interest and three references to communications@gorgegrown.com by March 19. Make sure to include any pertinent experiences including professional and personal experiences that are relevant to the position.

Native plant sale continues

Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is taking orders through March 23 for its annual native tree and shrub sale. A variety of native conifers and deciduous trees and shrubs are available. These bare-root seedlings are 1-2 years old and will be ready to pick up on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7. Orders will be filled in the order in which they are received.

Visit the SWCD website at hoodriverswcd.org to download an order form, stop by the office in Hood River, or call 541-386-4588 for more information.