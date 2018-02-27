Service Announcement for Feb. 28 Edition: Charles Trout

Charles Trout

Charles “Skip” Trout passed away on Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Skip was born on Dec. 14, 1952, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at Rowena Baptist Church, 5964 Rowena-The Dalles Hwy., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.