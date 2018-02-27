Bacon bonanza

Helping Hands Against Violence drew bacon-forward entries from nine local restaurants Feb. 23, including Lake Taco at the Aporkalypse Now fundraiser at Springhouse Cellars. Enrique Ortega, right, and his crew won third place in voting for their bacon-wrapped dates drizzled with hibiscus-tamarindo-chipotle sauce. From left are Sergio Garcia Sr., Gabriela Garcia, Sergio Garcia, and Axel Carrasco. See Weekend edition for event details.
