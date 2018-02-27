Entertainment Update for Feb. 28 edition

Edmund Wayne at Springhouse

Backroom Tuesdays return to Springhouse Cellar with local and NW favorite bands. Family-friendly tunes start at 6 p.m.

Feb. 27: Edmund Wayne (alt-Folk) with Tracy Klas

March 6: The Resolectrics (Swamp Rock)

March 13: The Groove Cabin (Hood River Jammy Folk Rock)

March 20: Wanderlodge (Americana)

March 27: The Wasco Bros (Honky Tonk)

April 3: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters (Folk Rock)

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Community Contra Dance at Trout Lake Grange March 10

Cascade Mountain School is celebrating another year of programming in support of student scholarships on Saturday, March 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Trout lake Grange. This is an event filled with local music, contra-dancing, tamales, gratitude, and giving. The Sappy Fir Cones will be playing live music, along with contra-dance caller and teacher, Sue Baker. All are welcome. Tickets at the door: $10/adult; $5/child.

Sueño, an evening of Flamenco March 17

An intimate evening of Flamenco music and dance featuring the artistry of master guitarist Pedro Cortes, dancer/singer/percussionist Jose Moreno, and dancer Savannah Fuentes comes to Hood River on Saturday, March 17 at the BigFoot Lodge, 3747 Pinemont Drive, near Mt. Hood. Show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are available at www.brown papertickets.com. Jose and Pedro bring a high level of technique and experience to the stage. Savannah has a uniquely American interpretation of the traditional Andalucian art form. This event will also raise funds for the Home at Last Humane Society Animal Rescue.

Lauren Sheehan plays March 2

Blues guitarist Lauren Sheehan plays a Hood River house concert on Friday, March 2. Critics say “in the Elizabeth Cotten/John Hurt vein... Lauren is a one-woman Americana jukebox. Her fingerwork and sensitive singing, Piedmont picking all sound deceptively easy, which is a testament to her huge talent and hard work.” Music starts at 7 p.m. 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information, call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Underwood Jazz plays March 2

It’s a dance party in the ballroom of the Hood River Hotel on Friday, March 2, with the Underwood Jazz Society. Along with mandolin, trombone, saxophone, vocals, bass, drums, and percussion, the band will feature the Trombone Quartet from the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Big Band, who bring their own arrangements of classic jazz tunes. Admission is free. Hood River Hotel, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

Kerry and Chic at the Buffalo

On Thursday, March 1, at 6 p.m., two impeccable pickers return to the White Buffalo. Kerry Williams and Chic Preston collaborate to bring you tasty guitar, mandolin and vocal harmony. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Howlin Woods at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 2: Howlin Woods with Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen & Jeff Minnick 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 3: Sucker Punch 7-10 p.m. Get your heavy metal fix here. Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s March 17

The 21st annual St. Patrick’s Day concert at St. Peter’s Landmark takes place Saturday, March 17, starting at 7 p.m. Cascade Youth Choir and “Irish Tenors” will join Cascade Singers community choir, the ensemble, and “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” for Irish art songs, Tin Pan Alley Irish tunes, traditional favorites and sing-alongs, and even a wee bit of contemporary Irish rock. Admission is a free-will offering to benefit St. Peter’s Landmark, located at 3rd and Lincoln Streets in The Dalles.

Maryhill Museum opens March 15

Maryhill Museum will re-open for the season on March 15, with a special exhibition featuring 40 works by Richard F. Lack, one of the most significant and prolific American realists of the last half of the 20th century.

American Classical Realism will also be featured in a concurrent exhibition that includes work by R.H. Ives Gammell, Robert Douglas Hunter and Samuel Rose.



Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.