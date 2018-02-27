Genealogical Society meets March 10

The next general meeting and program for Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society will be March 10 in the downstairs meeting room at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center starting at 10:30 a.m.

This month’s program will be " Reviewing Updated Genealogical Websites" and will be led by Linda Colton and Georga Foster.

The purpose of the program is to update important information about popular genealogical research sites that have changed in content, format or information. Among the websites that will be covered are Find-A-Grave, Ancestry, RootsWeb and FamilySearch. An important change in Family Tree Maker will also be presented.

Members are encouraged to bring their laptops and a friend. General meetings and programs are open to the public. A recommended $1 donation helps to defray room rental costs.