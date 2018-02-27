Gorge Grown Farmers’ Market looks for new vendors

Farmers’ market season is just around the corner, and Gorge Grown Food Network is accepting applications from potential vendors for all three of their farmers’ markets: Hood River Farmers’ Market, Mosier Farmers’ Market and Mercado del Valle in Odell.

The markets have room for vendors to sell prepared food, locally grown produce, unique value-added food items and handmade crafts or art. Vendors able to offer breakfast or lunch items are especially encouraged to apply to the Hood River Farmers’ Market.

New vendors have found selling at the market a profitable and fun way to engage with their community. The market is a great way for new businesses, farmers, and local artists to develop and share their products.

Gorge Grown farmers’ markets feature locally grown fresh produce, locally raised meat, artisanal food items, prepared food, and handcrafted gifts as well as live entertainment, educational booths and activities for everyone.

Applications are available at gorgegrown.com/farmmarket/vendor or by request. Contact Market Manager Hannah Ladwig to apply or with inquires at 541-490-6420 or Hannah@gorgegrown.com.