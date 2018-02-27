Kegler's Corner:

This week, the spirited Tuesday Nite Mixed (TNM) and the exuberant Thursday County leagues will conduct their championship roll-offs at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. The TNM has a four-team contest that pits the first and second place teams from the first and second rounds against each other in a three game total pin match for the league championship. The teams vying for the coveted TNM title are Double A Orchards, Got Sand?, Big Blue and Cousins. The fun County league roll off is between the winners of the first and second rounds for their league championship, also in a three-game total pin match. These two teams are Pin Busters and Body by Bowling. Roll-offs are always exciting!

In the most pins over average department, three bowlers emerged out of last week’s league action. Lenny Bunting topped everybody as he beat his average by 117 pins in the TNM, mainly due to the fantastic scratch 253 game and 618 series he rolled. Jim Green was next, beating his average by 107 pins in the Thursday senior Lads & Lassies league, mostly due to the nifty scratch 214 game he tossed. And Joey Sheirbon finished his stint in the TNM like a pro, logging a lofty scratch 697 three gamer that was an even 100 pins over his average.



The TNM is a hotly contested league. Eight bowlers in the TNM finished with classy 200 averages. Four of these bowlers rolled big scratch 600s on the last night to join the 200 average club: Joey Sheirbon finished at 202, Ken Espersen at 202, Mary Finley at 201 and Nancy Asai at 200. In bowling, a 200 average has long been considered par and that magical number tells everybody that you’re a darn good bowler. It’s an especially rewarding achievement for these four stars — congratulations, you made it! Oh, and by the way, it’s truly remarkable that our top two women bowlers in this small town have 200 averages.

Folks, that is simply remarkable! Hood River is really blessed with talented bowlers.

League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Lynn Spellman, 246 game and 684 series; Nancy Asai, 244 game and 600 series; Jeff Miller, 238 game; Rod Pratt, 237 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Bernie Keys, 209 and 203 games.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Joey Sheirbon, 269, 246 games and 697 series; Nancy Asai, 242, 224, 213 games and 679 series; Ken Espersen, 246 game and 678 series; Mary Finley, 241, 204 games and 633 series; Lenny Bunting, 253 game; Austin Dehart, 247 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Bill Pullum, 288, 235 game and 693 series; Casey Barker, 245 game and 691 series; Jeff Miller, 248 game and 673 series; Bryan Mason, 279 game and 657 series; Bernie Keys, 222, 206, 202 games and 630 series; Ciena Brittle, 204 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies league: Lynn Spellman, 239, 215 games and 638 series; Jim Green, 214 game.

Thursday County league: Rod Pratt, 216 game; Andrew Hoffman, 212 game; Ryan Pratt, 202 game; Duane Schneeberg, 201 game; Paul Dethman, 200 game.