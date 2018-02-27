‘Love of Chocolate’: Wings program holds benefit for young mothers in recovery

Wings is holding a second annual “Love Of Chocolate” event on March 11, and cooks are called to submit their cook-off entry by March 9.

“Wings has made tremendous progress this year securing stable, long term housing and recovery support to young mothers in recovery in the Gorge,” said founder Allyson Pate.

The March 11 event will be from 1-4 p.m. at Springhouse Cellars in Hood River.

Indulge in “an affair with chocolate,” selecting from dozens of entries in a cook-off, and vote on your favorites. Enjoy live music by Matt Mesa and Kerry Williams and wine from Springhouse Cellar.

Pate encourages community members to invite colleagues, friends and family to the fund raising event for WINGS, which provides housing, recovery support and life skills to formerly homeless young women with children.

Do you have a favorite recipe, that includes chocolate? Join in the friendly competition; bakers receive free entry, and cash prizes will be awarded to the best amateur, professional and kid.

Find details and buy tickets online at Getwings.net. Deadline for cook-off entry is March 9.